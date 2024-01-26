Pep Guardiola took a cheeky swipe at Manchester United as the Manchester City boss claimed his club’s bitter rivals should name a stand after Omar Berrada if he revives their fortunes.

Berrada quit his role as City’s chief football operations officer last weekend to become United’s chief executive.

The appointment is a major coup for United as Berrada has played a significant role in City’s dynastic success under Guardiola.

City have won five of the last six Premier League titles and landed an iconic treble last season.

Berrada worked alongside City sporting director Txiki Begiristain to oversee their transfer policy — an area in which United have struggled badly in recent years.

