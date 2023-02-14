Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a public apology to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on Tuesday over comments made in the wake of the Premier League hitting City with over 100 breaches of financial rules.

The English champions could face points deductions or even relegation from the English top flight if they are found guilty of the alleged breaches, between 2009/10 and 2017/18, by an independent commission.

Gerrard’s slip in a defeat to Chelsea in 2014 opened the door for City to win the Premier League title, two years before Guardiola arrived in Manchester.

In his first press conference after the charges were revealed, Guardiola said: “I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping.”

