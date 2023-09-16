Pep Guardiola insists Phil Foden can play in a number of attacking positions for Manchester City after England boss Gareth Southgate claimed the forward was not able to take a central role for his country.

Southgate said people should “speak to Pep” earlier this week after being asked why he seemed reluctant to use Foden in central areas of his attack.

Southgate’s inference was that, as Foden tends to play largely on the flanks at City, it was difficult for him to deploy the 23-year-old centrally in international games.

Foden was below his best at times last season despite City’s historic march to Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com