Pep Guardiola says Manchester City rising star Cole Palmer can fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term injury absence.

De Bruyne is set to be sidelined for up to five months after aggravating a hamstring injury during City’s win at Burnley in their Premier League opener last week.

Losing the influential Belgian midfielder is a huge blow to City’s hopes of emulating last season’s incredible treble-winning campaign.

But Guardiola is hopeful the emerging talent showcased by Palmer already this season can help City cope without their star.

Palmer put City ahead with a superb strike in their Community Shield defeat against Arsenal, then netted the equaliser in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup final win against Sevilla.

