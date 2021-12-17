Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to cancel a pre-match press conference on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result.

Guardiola must now await the result of a follow-up PCR test before finding out if he will be able to lead the champions for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

That match is one of just five Premier League games still scheduled to go ahead this weekend due to a series of postponements as a result of rapidly rising case numbers of Covid-19 in Britain.

Guardiola was last seen in public on Wednesday when he represented City at Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta