Pep Guardiola took aim at Manchester City’s players and fans for a lack of hunger to retain the Premier League despite coming from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

City’s title hopes were hanging by a thread as they trailed to two goals in three minutes from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal before half-time at the Etihad.

The champions roared back in the second period as three goals in 12 minutes from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez turned the game around.

Mahrez then sealed the win in the final minute to move City to within five points of Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

But that did not stop Guardiola launching an astonishing attack on what he sees as complacency after winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

