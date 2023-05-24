Pep Guardiola has demanded his treble-chasing Manchester City players maintain their sky-high standards even though they have already wrapped up the Premier League title.

Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirmed City’s fifth title in six years — with three games to spare.

They celebrated their latest title triumph by beating Chelsea on Sunday and travel to Brighton on Wednesday before concluding their league campaign at Brentford on Sunday.

City have the FA Cup final to come against Manchester United at Wembley on June 3 before the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul a week later.

Guardiola said a drop-off in intensity levels was inevitable after City hunted down Arsenal in the title race, but he urged his players to keep focused ahead of their two finals.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...