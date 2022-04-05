Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Monday refused to be drawn into a “stupid” debate on tactics ahead of his side’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard dismissed suggestions the match would be a clash of styles between the possession-based football he favours and the cruder style of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

“I’m not going to talk one second about this stupid debate,” he said. “Everyone tries to win the game.

“If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It’s for the players, the difference will be there.”

