Pep Guardiola has dropped Kyle Walker from Manchester City’s starting XI for the Champions League final against Inter after he failed to recover from a back problem in time for Saturday’s showdown in Istanbul.

England international Walker being benched means Manuel Akanji starts on the right of a three-man defence also featuring Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake into which Jone Stones can drop back from midfield.

Erling Haaland leads the line for an otherwise familiar team, looking to add to his tournament-leading 12 goals from 10 appearances as City aim to be crowned continental kings for the first time.

Lone striker Haaland will be backed up by assist king Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish on each flank.

