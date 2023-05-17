Pep Guardiola says his legacy as Manchester City boss is already “exceptional” as the English champions aim to finally turn their domestic dominance into European glory.

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Victory over the Spanish giants would put Guardiola’s men in prime position to become just the second side ever to win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

City need just one win from their final three Premier League games to guarantee a fifth title in six seasons under Guardiola but they have never been crowned European champions.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...