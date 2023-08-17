Pep Guardiola is targeting a “full circle” of trophies as Manchester City boss after winning the club’s first UEFA Super Cup with a victory on penalties over Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in Athens.

The European Champions had to come from behind after Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering first-half header gave the Spaniards the lead.

City were far from their slick best, but hit back to force the game to penalties through Cole Palmer’s equaliser.

Guardiola’s men were then perfect from the spot and prevailed 5-4 in the shootout after Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj smashed against the bar.

