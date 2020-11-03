Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s consistent qualification from the group stages of the Champions League is not given enough credit ahead of hosting Olympiakos on Tuesday.

City can move to the brink of a place in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition for the eighth straight season with victory over the Greek outfit this week..

Into his fifth campaign in charge in Manchester, Guardiola has received fierce criticism for failing to get beyond the Champions League quarter-finals.

But he pointed to the struggles of Real Madrid, who have taken just one point from their opening two group games, as an example of how City’s ability to get through with minimum fuss is underestimated.

“Qualifying is the most important thing because every year there are important clubs (who do not),” said Guardiola.

