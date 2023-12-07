Pep Guardiola admitted he has to “find a solution” to Manchester City’s woes after the Premier League champions crashed to a damaging 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s side were rocked by Leon Bailey’s second-half winner at Villa Park.

Fourth-placed City are now languishing six points behind leaders Arsenal after a fourth successive league game without a victory.

Villa have climbed above them into third place, with the treble winners looking more vulnerable than any time in recent memory.

Guardiola had no immediate answer to why City have stumbled of late, with the lethargic Villa loss coming after draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

