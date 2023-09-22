Pep Guardiola said Friday he was not getting carried away with Manchester City’s perfect start to the season, warning it was “just the beginning”.

The defending champions have won all five games so far in the Premier League and are the only team with a 100 percent record.

They also clinched the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on penalties and made a winning start to their Champions League campaign, with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

But Guardiola said he was keeping his feet on the ground despite the flying start, pointing to his first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016/17.

