Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland’s strong mentality is the key to the Norwegian’s scoring prowess despite trying to take pressure off the 23-year-old’s shoulders.

Haaland scored his first goals since November in a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday after spending two months on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

His return allied to Kevin De Bruyne’s recent comeback from a five-month absence with a hamstring injury comes at the perfect time for City ahead of their Champions League last 16, first leg away to FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored 40 goals in just 35 Champions League appearances, including 17 in 16 for City as he fired the English champions to win the competition for the first time last season.

