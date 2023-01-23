Pep Guardiola hit back at suggestions Erling Haaland would not adapt to Manchester City’s style of play after the Norwegian scored his fourth hat-trick of the season in a 3-0 win over Wolves.

The 22-year-old now has 25 Premier League goals in just 19 appearances and 31 in total just halfway through his first season with the English champions.

“The numbers are incredible,” said Guardiola. “He lives 24 hours for his profession, job, passion, love.

