Pep Guardiola suggested Ferran Torres could fill Sergio Aguero’s boots as Manchester City’s leading striker next season after the Spaniard scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Newcastle on Friday.

With a third Premier League title in four years already sealed with three games to spare, Guardiola again took the chance to hand a number of his fringe players an opportunity to shine two weeks ahead of the Champions League final.

Torres made the strongest case to be involved against Chelsea in Porto on May 29 with a trio of fine finishes to take his tally for his first season in England to 13 goals.

