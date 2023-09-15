Pep Guardiola believes it would have been impossible to replace Kyle Walker if the England right-back had left the Premier League champions instead of extending his contract till 2026.

Walker, 33, had been closely linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the transfer window after being left out of Guardiola’s starting line-up for the Champions League final in June.

But Walker has been a key figure in the City side that has won five Premier League titles since he joined from Tottenham six years ago.

