Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have largely met his targets for the first half of the season despite failing to hit their usual heights.

A 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday closed the English champions to within two points of the top of the Premier League.

City have also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history, but lost out on the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties.

“I felt at the beginning of the season, qualify for Champions League (knockout stage), win the three trophies - we won just two - and in the Premier League, just be there,” said Guardiola.

But prior to heading off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup earlier this month, Guardiola’s men had won just one of their previous six Premier League games.

