Pep Guardiola insisted he was happy to have kept Bernardo Silva at Manchester City after the Portugal playmaker sealed a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Silva’s second-half goal gave City their third successive win to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move away from the champions in the close season after Guardiola admitted he was concerned by his reduction in playing time last season.

But the transfer window closed with Silva still at the Etihad Stadium and City boss Guardiola has no problems with that.

