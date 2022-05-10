Pep Guardiola said Tuesday he could not comment on Manchester City’s move for Erling Haaland until “it’s completely done”, all but confirming that a deal for the forward is imminent.

There were reports on Monday that the Norway international had already undergone a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions.

The club have not officially commented but manager Guardiola gave a clue that the 21-year-old is on his way to the Etihad when speaking at a press conference on the eve of his side’s match against Wolves.

“Everybody knows the situation,” said Guardiola. “I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until it’s completely done.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta