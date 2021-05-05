Pep Guardiola took a swipe at his critics after the Manchester City manager finally led his team to the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Riyad Mahrez’s brace at the Etihad Stadium sealed a 4-1 aggregate success in the semi-final second leg.

City will make their first-ever Champions League final appearance against Chelsea or Real Madrid in Istanbul on May 29.

It was a cathartic moment for City boss Guardiola, who has been needled by claims that he only won the Champions League with Barcelona thanks to the genius of Lionel Messi.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta