Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal after coming off at half-time in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

City shrugged off the uncertainty caused by a series of Premier League charges to close to within three points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

But victory came at a cost as the Premier League’s leading goalscorer appeared to pick up a thigh injury as he clashed with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable,” said Guardiola. “At 3-0 we don’t want to take risks.

