Pep Guardiola has revealed Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias face a fight to be fit for treble-chasing Manchester City’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, England winger Grealish and Portugal defender Ruben Dias missed City’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford through injury on Sunday.

The Premier League champions, who face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in June 10, are looking to match Manchester United’s feat of winning all three major trophies in one season.

But City’s hopes of defeating their bitter rivals at Wembley next weekend would be hit if De Bruyne, Grealish and Dias are unable to recover from their injuries in time.

Asked if the players who missed out against Brentford would be fit to face United, City boss Guardiola said: “I don’t know right now. Hopefully.

