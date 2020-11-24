Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday welcomed the government’s decision to allow fans back into stadiums, a move described by the English Football League chief as a “lifeline” for smaller clubs.

Lower-league clubs, who do not enjoy the TV riches of the Premier League, have been struggling to make ends meet, with supporters shut out during the coronavirus pandemic.

But under plans unveiled on Monday, up to 4,000 people will be able to return to outdoor sports stadiums, depending on levels of Covid-19 in the area, from December 2.

Manchester City boss Guardiola welcomed the potential limited return of fans.

“If they believe it is the best, we will do it and hopefully it will work,” he said. “If the government has decided, they must have listened to the scientists and doctors.”

Liverpool manager Klopp also welcomed the development, but said he had questions about the logic being applied to the numbers involved.

“The problem is, I just struggle to put faith in any kind of announcements,” he said.

