Pep Guardiola labelled Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 win against Fulham as the finest moment of his remarkable reign at the Etihad Stadium.

City were in danger of dropping points in the Premier League title race after Joao Cancelo was controversially sent off in the first half of Saturday’s game.

But Erling Haaland came off the bench to convert a penalty deep into stoppage-time as 10-man City moved one point above Arsenal to the top of the table.

