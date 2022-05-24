Pep Guardiola joked it had been part of his plan for Manchester City to come from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to claim the Premier League title as his side paraded the trophy through Manchester on Monday.

Needing to win to hold off Liverpool by a point to win the title, City were trailing 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining before three goals in five-and-a-half manic minutes at the Etihad.

Guardiola kept his post-match promise by puffing on a cigar as he took to the stage at the end of the parade.

City have now four titles in the last five years under Guardiola and six in the last 11 seasons.

“It was the plan, 0-2, calm, calm,” Guardiola said with a laugh. “And after we scored it was a great night.

