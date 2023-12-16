Pep Guardiola will consider a potential move to replace Kalvin Phillips if the England midfielder leaves Manchester City in January.

Phillips has been strongly linked with a transfer window switch away from the Etihad Stadium after a troubled spell with the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old has failed to force his way into Guardiola’s side in the 18 months since his move from Leeds.

And while Guardiola insisted he was not thinking about the January market on Friday, that might change if he is left short of numbers in midfield by a possible Phillips transfer.

