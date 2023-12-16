Pep Guardiola will consider a potential move to replace Kalvin Phillips if the England midfielder leaves Manchester City in January.

Phillips has been strongly linked with a transfer window switch away from the Etihad Stadium after a troubled spell with the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old has failed to force his way into Guardiola’s side in the 18 months since his move from Leeds.

And while Guardiola insisted he was not thinking about the January market on Friday, that might change if he is left short of numbers in midfield by a possible Phillips transfer.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.