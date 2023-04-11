Pep Guardiola is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as the Manchester City boss looks to avenge his team’s 2021 Champions League final defeat at the German’s hands.

City host Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday as Guardiola continues his quest to lead the team to their first title in Europe’s elite club competition.

It will be an intriguing tactical battle between two of the world’s top managers, with Guardiola coming face to face with Tuchel two years after the German won their Champions League final showdown.

Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea when they beat City 1-0 in the final in Porto two years ago.

Guardiola was accused of over-thinking his team selection for the final against Chelsea, who also beat City in the FA Cup and the Premier League during Tuchel’s reign.

