Pep Guardiola has refused to respond to reports that Manchester City are close to completing a blockbuster deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

City are reported to be set to pay the £63 million ($81 million) release clause in Haaland’s Dortmund contract after agreeing personal terms with the Norway international’s agents this week.

It was said that Haaland’s deal with City would include weekly wages of £500,000 per week.

The 21-year-old is one of the game’s hottest properties and has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

