Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City had only themselves to blame for failing to kill off Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw that damaged their bid to retain the Premier League title.

Arsenal's 4-2 win at Aston Villa earlier on Saturday had moved them back to the top of the table at City's expense.

But Guardiola's side were on course to regain pole position after Bernardo Silva's 40th-minute strike from the edge of the area opened the scoring at the City Ground.

However, Erling Haaland missed two sitters and Kevin De Bruyne also wasted a good chance before Chris Wood's tap-in for his first Forest goal in the 84th minute rocked the champions.

