Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City’s Premier League title defence had suffered a major blow after Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday.
Guardiola’s side would have moved within two points of leaders Arsenal with a victory in north London, but Kane’s first-half strike — which made him Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer on 267 goals—left the Gunners firmly in control of the title race.
Second-placed City are five points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand and host Guardiola’s men on February 15.
That will be a must-win clash for City if they are to have any hope of overhauling Mikel Arteta’s team, who had slipped up themselves on Saturday when struggling Everton snatched a shock 1-0 win against the Gunners.
Asked how frustrating it was to miss the chance to close the gap on Arsenal, Guardiola said: “Yes, of course, Arsenal have dropped few, few points so far and of course there was an opportunity.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us