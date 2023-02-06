Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City’s Premier League title defence had suffered a major blow after Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side would have moved within two points of leaders Arsenal with a victory in north London, but Kane’s first-half strike — which made him Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer on 267 goals—left the Gunners firmly in control of the title race.

Second-placed City are five points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand and host Guardiola’s men on February 15.

That will be a must-win clash for City if they are to have any hope of overhauling Mikel Arteta’s team, who had slipped up themselves on Saturday when struggling Everton snatched a shock 1-0 win against the Gunners.

Asked how frustrating it was to miss the chance to close the gap on Arsenal, Guardiola said: “Yes, of course, Arsenal have dropped few, few points so far and of course there was an opportunity.

