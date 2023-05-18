Pep Guardiola said his “special” Manchester City stars had proved a point after their 4-0 rout of Real Madrid booked a Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan.
Bernardo Silva scored City’s first two goals at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez netted to cap a swaggering display in the semi-final second leg.
It was a cathartic victory for Guardiola’s men after they were beaten by Real in last season’s semi-finals.
On that occasion, City conceded two late goals before losing in extra-time, leading to claims Guardiola’s players lacked character.
The City boss believes this ruthless demolition of holders Real should silence any remaining doubters.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us