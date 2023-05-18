Pep Guardiola said his “special” Manchester City stars had proved a point after their 4-0 rout of Real Madrid booked a Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan.

Bernardo Silva scored City’s first two goals at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez netted to cap a swaggering display in the semi-final second leg.

It was a cathartic victory for Guardiola’s men after they were beaten by Real in last season’s semi-finals.

On that occasion, City conceded two late goals before losing in extra-time, leading to claims Guardiola’s players lacked character.

The City boss believes this ruthless demolition of holders Real should silence any remaining doubters.

