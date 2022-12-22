Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Wednesday paid tribute to Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

City striker Alvarez was a central figure as Argentina won the World Cup for the first time since 1986, with Sunday’s dramatic penalty shoot-out win over France in an outstanding final in Qatar representing the summit of a brilliant career for Messi, who enjoyed club success under Guardiola at Barcelona.

Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi was also a member of Argentina’s victorious team, with Guardiola saying Wednesday: “For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team.

