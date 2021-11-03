Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday is “much more important” than this weekend’s Manchester derby.

City are second in Group A, one point behind Paris Saint-Germain after three games and two points clear of the Belgian side ahead of their game at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists were 5-1 winners when the sides met in Belgium last month but Guardiola is not taking anything for granted ahead of the return fixture.

