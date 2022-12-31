Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted there is more still to come from Erling Haaland following the striker’s latest goal-spree.

The Norwegian continued his impressive start to his time with the English champions by scoring twice in City’s 3-1 win away to Leeds on Wednesday as they moved back into second place in the Premier League table.

Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 matches in all competitions since his pre-season move from Borussia Dortmund.

More details on SportsDesk.