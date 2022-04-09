Pep Guardiola admits Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival of his career as the Manchester City boss prepares for Sunday’s Premier League title showdown.

Guardiola’s side have battled with Liverpool for Premier League supremacy several times in his reign and their latest race is going down to the wire again.

Reigning champions City are one point ahead of second placed Liverpool going into the crucial clash at the Etihad Stadium.

