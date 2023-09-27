Pep Guardiola fears Manchester City will be hit by a lack of recovery time because they don't have a plane available to fly back from Wednesday's League Cup tie at Newcastle.

City usually travel by train to away matches in England, but there are none available for the late return from Tyneside.

The treble winners have been unable to find a plane as an alternative travel solution, so Guardiola's squad will instead have to make the 142-mile journey back to Manchester on a coach.

As the first of six away matches over the next seven games for City, it is hardly ideal and Guardiola is concerned about the potential damage to the team's results if fatigue bites.

