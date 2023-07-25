Manchester City will “fight” to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, describing the defender as a key player for the team.

Walker started as a substitute in the Champions League final when City completed a historic treble last month, and the German champions are keen to bring him to Munich.

But ahead of City’s clash against Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old was “an incredibly important player for us”.

Walker has “very specific qualities that are so difficult to find worldwide. I know we are in touch, both clubs,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We will fight for him, like I’m pretty sure Bayern (will). I don’t know how it is going to finish.”

Guardiola was bullish when asked if Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”.

