Pep Guardiola said Monday that higher expectations faced by Manchester City are the price of years of success as he prepares his men to face Brentford after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Saturday’s result at the Etihad ended an 11-match winning run that began at the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

It left last season’s treble winners third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool and two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand on both of their rivals.

