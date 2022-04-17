Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told his players there will be “no excuses” if his bruised team comes up short in their triple trophy pursuit.

City face rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday, just three days after their stormy Champions League mission against Atletico Madrid.

The match is the fourth in a 12-day stretch in which City also played the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Atletico and a dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

“I said to the players, I don’t want any excuses,” Guardiola said Friday.

“Semi-finals of the FA Cup are always hard against this side, even with the top players fit and rested.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta