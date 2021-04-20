Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has criticised the closed format of a proposed breakaway European Super League, saying it is “not sport” if success is guaranteed.

City are one of 12 clubs to have signed up to the proposal, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

The Super League would guarantee a spot for up to 15 founding members every year, removing the uncertainty of qualification and the accompanying risks to revenue.

