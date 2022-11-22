Pep Guardiola is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The Athletic said Guardiola had agreed a two-year contract extension committing him to the Premier League champions until 2025.

It added the agreement will be structured as an initial one-year deal, with both club and manager holding an option for a further season. That means either party could choose to end it sooner if they wanted.

Guardiola’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016.

