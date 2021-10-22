Pep Guardiola says he still loves being a football manager but ignores social media after Steve Bruce spoke about the abuse he received as Newcastle boss following his departure from St James’ Park this week.

Bruce, who left his job by “mutual consent” two weeks after a Saudi-led takeover, admitted he could walk away from the game, such was the level of vitriol directed at him and his family.

Guardiola offered sympathy and praise for Bruce, but said the best way to survive in the game was to disregard what was being said online.

“We get praise when we win, and we are incredibly criticised, sometimes more than the worst in society, because we don’t win games,” said the City boss.

