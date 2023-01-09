Pep Guardiola told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to back under-fire boss Graham Potter after Manchester City thrashed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Potter’s troubled side were beaten by City for the second time in four days as their hopes of winning a domestic cup this season came to a painful end.

Already knocked out of the League Cup by City in November and defeated 1-0 by the Premier League champions on Thursday, Chelsea’s turbulent season was pushed deeper into crisis as Guardiola’s men ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez started the demolition with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before half-time.

Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998 after they had finished runners-up in the competition for the last three years.

With Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League — 10 points adrift of the top four — Potter is already beginning to feel the heat just four months after replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

