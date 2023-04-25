Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City not to let the destiny of the Premier League title slip out of their hands in a potentially decisive clash at the top of the table against Arsenal on Wednesday.

City trail the Gunners by five points, but have two games in hand and home advantage when the sides meet at the Etihad as they aim for a third consecutive title.

Guardiola questioned his side’s hunger to continue dominating English football earlier this season, but they are now closing in on a treble of trophies.

City face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next month and will take on local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

