Pep Guardiola said Tuesday it was a "big mistake" to think about trophies so early in the season, after hungry Phil Foden said Manchester City were targeting a unique quadruple.

City completed a historic treble last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

England winger Foden, 23, has said the club are targeting a repeat of the treble or even a quadruple by adding the League Cup.

City have started the season in sparkling form, winning all six matches to top the Premier League and launching their Champions League defence in style.

But Guardiola attempted to temper the ambitions of his players as he prepares for a tough trip to Newcastle in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

