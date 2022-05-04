Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City stars to show their “personality” as the Spaniard plots yet another successful visit to Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.
Guardiola’s side head to Madrid with a slender 4-3 advantage after last week’s thrilling first leg at the Etihad Stadium.
With a place in the Champions League final at stake, Guardiola can take comfort from his impressive record in Real’s intimidating Bernabeu Stadium.
Many star-studded teams have folded when confronted by a European night under the lights in one of the sport’s most hallowed cathedrals.
