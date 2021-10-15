Pep Guardiola says he wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place at Manchester City after the frustrated forward admitted he “would be open” to leaving the Premier League champions.

England forward Sterling has been with City since 2015, when he moved from Liverpool, and has won three Premier League titles with the club.

However, the 26-year-old has made just two league starts this season, struggling with his form and fierce competition from attacking stars including Phil Foden and club record signing Jack Grealish.

