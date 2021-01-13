Pep Guardiola has warned that momentum can disappear in “one instant” as he prepares his Manchester City side to face Brighton after six successive wins in all competitions.

City go into Wednesday’s home match four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand and boosted by the return of England forward Raheem Sterling.

Their 13-game unbeaten run has come with minimal input from record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who will be missing again as he self-isolates as a close contact of somebody who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Eric Garcia is also self-isolating due to a positive test while defenders Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are injured.

“The momentum (can) arrive and disappear in one instant,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.

“We cannot forget the teams we beat recently, especially in the Premier League and the League Cup against two strong teams away (Chelsea and Manchester United).

“But the momentum can disappear tomorrow so we have to do it again.”

